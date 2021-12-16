Five-set victory over No. 1 Louisville has Wisconsin riding 10-match win streak into final

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin is still alive to win its first national championship in volleyball.
The fourth-ranked Badgers beat No. 1 Louisville in five sets in the national semifinals Thursday at Nationwide Arena, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9.
Louisville won the fourth set to extend the match, but got behind 9-6 in the fifth set and couldn’t mount a comeback. It is the only loss of the season for the 32-1 Cardinals.
The Badgers will go into Saturday’s championship match with a 10-match winning streak.
Wisconsin has a group of super seniors, including five-time All-America middle blocker Dana Rettke and All-America setter Sydney Hilley, who returned determined to get the Badgers their first national championship.
The Badgers were NCAA runners-up in 2000, 2013 and 2019.
On Thursday, Anna Smrek, the Badgers’ 6-foot-9 freshman middle blocker, dominated. She finished with 20 kills on 27 attempts for a remarkable .704 hitting percentage. Through three sets, Smrek had 17 kills on 20 attempts with a hitting error.
Nebraska fans already know Smrek well. When the Badgers swept Nebraska in Lincoln earlier this season, Smrek had a match-high 12 kills with a .647 hitting percentage.
Rettke added 14 kills and eight blocks for the Badgers.
The match was played at a high level, with remarkable digs, block touches and kills for both teams. Wisconsin finished with 71 kills and Louisville had 63.
Outside hitter Anna DeBeer led Louisville with 20 kills.
