Five-set victory over No. 1 Louisville has Wisconsin riding 10-match win streak into final

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Wisconsin is still alive to win its first national championship in volleyball.

The fourth-ranked Badgers beat No. 1 Louisville in five sets in the national semifinals Thursday at Nationwide Arena, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 23-25, 15-9.

Louisville won the fourth set to extend the match, but got behind 9-6 in the fifth set and couldn’t mount a comeback. It is the only loss of the season for the 32-1 Cardinals.

The Badgers will go into Saturday’s championship match with a 10-match winning streak.

Wisconsin has a group of super seniors, including five-time All-America middle blocker Dana Rettke and All-America setter Sydney Hilley, who returned determined to get the Badgers their first national championship.

The Badgers were NCAA runners-up in 2000, 2013 and 2019.

On Thursday, Anna Smrek, the Badgers’ 6-foot-9 freshman middle blocker, dominated. She finished with 20 kills on 27 attempts for a remarkable .704 hitting percentage. Through three sets, Smrek had 17 kills on 20 attempts with a hitting error.