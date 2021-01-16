Final Four still the target, but Nebraska volleyball team has appreciation for first steps of the process

“Just getting back out there with this team and winning some games, that would put the biggest smile on my face,” said Lauren Stivrins, Nebraska’s two-time All-American middle blocker and provider of joy to Husker fans in the way she crushes a volleyball.

The smiles brought on by Husker volleyball return this week for Nebraska fans. The fifth-ranked Huskers start the season on the road on Friday against Indiana.

Getting to the Final Four will be the goal, but there seems to be more appreciation for and focus on each step of the process among the players and coaches. The Huskers want to get to the first match with all of the players available to play. And then hopefully they can do the same thing the following week.

“We know (Omaha is) close, but, man, it’s a long road ahead of us before we start worrying about that,” Cook said.

Cook is proud of how the players have handled the past nine months. Usually, the schedule for the season is announced in April or May, and then the road map is in place. But the schedule never came, even when the season was scheduled to begin in August. Then the season was postponed until the second semester.

“The season could have been canceled, but they still came in and worked really hard to get better,” Cook said.