Final Four notebook: Cook, former Husker Busboom Kelly lead teams to same Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Cook knew Dani Busboom Kelly was a good volleyball coach before this season.

But he really knew it after what happened earlier this season, when the Louisville squad Busboom Kelly coaches beat Nebraska 3-0 on Sept. 18.

“She came in and they kicked our butt in Devaney,” Cook said.

And Louisville just kept going, making it all the way to the NCAA Final Four this week in a field that also includes Wisconsin, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.

Busboom Kelly is from Cortland, a small town about 20 miles south of Lincoln. She was a player and assistant coach on teams at Nebraska that won national championships in 2006 and ’15.

As an assistant coach at Nebraska from 2012 to ’16, Busboom Kelly helped upgrade Nebraska’s recruiting. She recruited many of the players who helped Nebraska reach the Final Four during four straight years from 2015 to ’18. Then she went to Louisville, where she had previously been an assistant coach for one season in 2011.

Earlier this season, Busboom Kelly became the first of Cook’s former players at Nebraska that he matched up against as a head coach.