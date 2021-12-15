Final Four notebook: Cook, former Husker Busboom Kelly lead teams to same Final Four

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Cook knew Dani Busboom Kelly was a good volleyball coach before this season.
But he really knew it after what happened earlier this season, when the Louisville squad Busboom Kelly coaches beat Nebraska 3-0 on Sept. 18.
“She came in and they kicked our butt in Devaney,” Cook said.
And Louisville just kept going, making it all the way to the NCAA Final Four this week in a field that also includes Wisconsin, Nebraska and Pittsburgh.
Busboom Kelly is from Cortland, a small town about 20 miles south of Lincoln. She was a player and assistant coach on teams at Nebraska that won national championships in 2006 and ’15.
As an assistant coach at Nebraska from 2012 to ’16, Busboom Kelly helped upgrade Nebraska’s recruiting. She recruited many of the players who helped Nebraska reach the Final Four during four straight years from 2015 to ’18. Then she went to Louisville, where she had previously been an assistant coach for one season in 2011.
Earlier this season, Busboom Kelly became the first of Cook’s former players at Nebraska that he matched up against as a head coach.
“I’m very proud of Dani. I’m not surprised what she’s done,” Cook said. “She’s done an amazing job, and she’s done it really quickly. I’m sure she’s going to have a great chance at being coach of the year. To go undefeated to this point is really hard.”
Cook said Busboom Kelly’s experience in college playing both setter and libero has helped her, and that she’s a great judge of talent.
Cook impressed with Panthers: Cook expects Nebraska will have to play a great match against Pittsburgh on Thursday to advance.
“They have six hitters that can kill the ball, they run a 6-2 (offense), they’re very well coached, they serve well. They pass well,” Cook said. “They’ve been in some wars. It’s Final Four, you’re going to play great teams here. I’m very impressed with Pitt. That team has been building. They got a lot of older players.”
Open practice: On Wednesday afternoon, Nebraska held a 90-minute practice that was open to the public at Nationwide Arena. There were about 300 people watching, including fans and coaches in town for the AVCA convention. Nebraska spent a lot of time on getting used to serving in the large arena.
Late nights at the Final Four: Nebraska is playing at the Final Four for the fifth time in seven seasons. Nebraska is playing the second match on semifinal Thursday, which is scheduled to begin at 8:30 p.m. Central. The second match of the day is the spot the Huskers have gotten accustomed to, with Nebraska playing the second match all but once during those five trips.
A little history lesson: Nebraska has played Pittsburgh just twice previously during Cook’s 22 seasons as Nebraska head coach.
In 2002, Nebraska played Pittsburgh in the first match of the season during a tournament in Muncie, Indiana, with the Huskers winning in a sweep. Then Pittsburgh came to Lincoln for a season-opening tournament in 2015, with Nebraska winning in four sets.
Two from same school on the island: Nebraska defensive specialist Keonilei Akana and Pittsburgh setter Lexis Akeo each attended the same high school in Hawaii, Kamehameha Kapalama. Akeo was one year older, and they each were each state players of the year from at least one media organization.
On a roll: In four NCAA Tournament matches, Nebraska has won 12 of 13 sets played, the only set loss being the third set against Texas in the Elite Eight.
Big Ten vs. ACC challenge: The four teams include two from the Big Ten and two from the ACC. The first match is between the champions of the Big Ten (Wisconsin) and ACC (Louisville). The second match is between the runner-up in those leagues, Nebraska from the Big Ten and Pittsburgh from the ACC. This is the ninth time in the last 13 years that two Big Ten teams have reached the Final Four.
Another coaching milestone: The Huskers advanced to an NCAA semifinal for the 10th time in 22 seasons under Cook. Cook joined Penn State's Russ Rose (13), UCLA's Andy Banachowski (11) and Stanford's Don Shaw (10) as the only coaches in NCAA history to lead a school to 10 NCAA semifinals.
Serving strength: Serving has been a major strength for the Huskers during the NCAA Tournament. In four matches Nebraska has served 27 aces and has 26 serving errors. Nebraska’s opponents have 13 aces combined and 30 errors.
In the tournament, Akana leads the Huskers with eight aces. Kenzie Knuckles has seven, Nicklin Hames five, Lauren Stivrins four, Lexi Rodriguez two and Madi Kubik one.
