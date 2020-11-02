Final Four for volleyball staying in Omaha for this season

As expected, the rescheduled NCAA Tournament Final Four for college volleyball will still be played in Omaha this spring.

An NCAA spokesperson confirmed to the Journal Star on Monday that the Final Four will be held at the CHI Health Center Omaha in April. The semifinal matches will will be on April 22, and the championship on April 24.

The Final Four had been scheduled to be in Omaha in December. Then the college volleyball championship was postponed to the spring due to the global pandemic. The new dates for the championship were announced in September, but that the Final Four site would remain the same had not been confirmed by the NCAA.

Changes for the NCAA Tournament will include the tournament field being reduced from 64 teams to 48, with 32 automatic qualifiers and 16 at-large selections, and a reduced number of host sites for the early rounds of the tournament.

This will be the fourth time that Omaha has been the site of the Final Four (also 2006, ’08 and ’15). Nebraska has reached the NCAA semifinals each time the event has been held in Omaha, and has won two of the program’s five national championships there.