Facing match-point deficit, Minnesota rallies to outlast Creighton in five sets

Minnesota, seeded seventh in the NCAA Tournament and a point away from elimination in the fourth set, rallied for a 25-13, 19-25, 15-25, 26-24, 15-10 win against Creighton in a second-round match Saturday night in Minneapolis.

The No. 15 Bluejays took a 24-22 lead in the fourth set, but the Gophers scored the final four points, which included three Bluejay hitting errors.

Creighton (25-6) didn't go away in the fifth set, forcing a tie at 8-8 on a kill from Keeley Davis. But Minnesota answered by taking five of the next six rallies.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Creighton hit minus-.038 in the fifth set.

Davis led Creighton with 18 kills and 18 digs, and sophomore Jaela Zimmerman, a Malcolm graduate, had 17 kills and 13 digs. Madelyn Cole had 44 set assists.

Alexis Hart and Adanna Rollins each had 14 kills for the Gophers (25-5), who advance to the Texas Regional.

Creighton was aiming for its second trip to the Sweet 16 in three seasons.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0