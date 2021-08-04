 Skip to main content
Ex-Huskers Wong-Orantes, Larson pace U.S. women to Olympic semifinals
Justine Wong-Orantes makes a play as Jordan Larson (10) looks on during the Americans’ three-set win against Dominican Republic during the quarterfinals of the Olympic volleyball tournament on Wednesday in Tokyo.

The United States' women’s volleyball team assured itself the chance to play for an Olympic medal with a quarterfinal sweep of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Despite playing without two injured starters, the U.S. played one of its best matches of the tournament in a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 win.

The Americans have reached the semifinals in four consecutive Olympics. The top-ranked U.S. (5-1 in the tournament) will play No. 6 Serbia (5-1) in the semifinals on Thursday or Friday.

The Americans’ serve-and-pass game was firing on all cylinders as the team led in kills (48-32), blocks (8-5) and ace serves (6-0).

“We knew from the get-go we were ready. We felt that in the locker room,” libero Justine Wong-Orantes said. “Our service pressure helped relieve the pressure off of our blocking defense. We just had a game plan and we executed it really well.”

Wong-Orantes, the Olympic rookie and former All-American at Nebraska, continued her strong play in the tournament. She was credited with 13 digs and 10 successful serve receptions.

Annie Drews, who became a starter after an injury to Jordan Thompson, led all scorers with 21 points on 21 kills (.528 hitting efficiency).

Outside hitter Jordan Larson, a Nebraska native and former Husker, scored seven points on five kills, one block and one ace serve. She led the team with 15 digs.

Making her first Olympic start in place of Jordyn Poulter, who was injured during the United States’ pool play match against Italy, setter Micha Hancock set the team to a .402 hitting efficiency. Hancock also scored three points on a kill, block and ace.

