Ex-Huskers Wong-Orantes, Larson pace U.S. women to Olympic semifinals

The United States' women’s volleyball team assured itself the chance to play for an Olympic medal with a quarterfinal sweep of the Dominican Republic on Wednesday in Tokyo.

Despite playing without two injured starters, the U.S. played one of its best matches of the tournament in a 25-11, 25-20, 25-19 win.

The Americans have reached the semifinals in four consecutive Olympics. The top-ranked U.S. (5-1 in the tournament) will play No. 6 Serbia (5-1) in the semifinals on Thursday or Friday.

The Americans’ serve-and-pass game was firing on all cylinders as the team led in kills (48-32), blocks (8-5) and ace serves (6-0).

“We knew from the get-go we were ready. We felt that in the locker room,” libero Justine Wong-Orantes said. “Our service pressure helped relieve the pressure off of our blocking defense. We just had a game plan and we executed it really well.”

Wong-Orantes, the Olympic rookie and former All-American at Nebraska, continued her strong play in the tournament. She was credited with 13 digs and 10 successful serve receptions.

Annie Drews, who became a starter after an injury to Jordan Thompson, led all scorers with 21 points on 21 kills (.528 hitting efficiency).