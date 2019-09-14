The United States women’s national volleyball team opened the FIVB World Cup by overpowering Kenya 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 on Saturday in Hamamatsu, Japan.
The FIVB World Cup is one of the triple crown events in the four-year Olympic cycle, joining the World Championship and Olympics. The World Cup is a 12-team, round-robin tournament played over 16 days in Japan.
Three former Nebraska volleyball players — Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes — are on the 14-player roster.
Opposite hitter Annie Drews led Team USA with 14 points with 12 kills on 22 attacks and two ace serves. Larson, the American captain from Hooper, added 10 kills on 22 swings and two aces for 12 points.
You have free articles remaining.
Robinson contributed 10 kills on 19 attacks, one block and one ace for 12 points. Robinson handled 20 receptions without an error and a 65 positive reception percent.
The United States opened the match with a 9-0 advantage and went on to win the first set 25-14. Kenya stayed close in the second, trailing only 20-17 before the Americans finished off the set at 25-20. After Kenya closed to 13-10 in the third set, Team USA rolled off an 8-1 run to take a 21-11 advantage en route to a 25-14 victory.
Team USA continues the World Cup on Sunday against defending world champion Serbia.