Ex-Huskers Robinson and Wong-Orantes part of US team sitting atop VNL standings

With a four-set win against Germany on Sunday in Calgary, Alberta, the U.S. women’s national volleyball team clinched the best record during the three weeks of preliminary matches in the Volleyball Nations League.

The Americans won 25-17, 25-13, 13-25, 25-22 to end the prelims with an 11-1 record. Ex-Huskers Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes each started several matches during the tournament.

“Props to our team on playing a very strong VNL through all three weeks with different travel groups and starting lineups,” head coach Karch Kiraly said in a news release. “They did a nice job bringing out the best of each other and working to reset when things weren’t going so well."

The U.S. is one of eight teams that will compete for the VNL title July 13-17 in Ankara, Turkey. They’ve won all three VNL titles, winning in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

The U.S. starting lineup on Sunday included several of its recent college grads, including Dana Rettke (Wisconsin), Kathryn Plummer (Stanford), Jordan Thompson (Cincinnati) and Morgan Hentz (Stanford).

