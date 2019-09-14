The United States women’s national volleyball team opened the FIVB World Cup by overpowering Kenya 25-14, 25-20, 25-14 on Saturday in Hamamatsu, Japan.
The FIVB World Cup is one of the triple crown events in the four-year Olympic cycle, joining the World Championship and Olympics. The World Cup is a 12-team, round-robin tournament played over 16 days in Japan.
Three former Nebraska volleyball players — Jordan Larson, Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes — are on the 14-player roster.
Opposite hitter Annie Drews led Team USA with 12 kills. Larson, the American captain from Hooper, added 10 kills on 22 swings and two ace serves for 12 points.
Robinson contributed 10 kills on 19 attacks, one block and one ace for 12 points. Robinson handled 20 receptions without an error and a 65 positive reception percent.
The United States opened the match with a 9-0 advantage and went on to win the first set 25-14. Kenya stayed close in the second, trailing only 20-17 before the Americans finished off the set at 25-20. After Kenya closed to 13-10 in the third set, Team USA rolled off an 8-1 run to take a 21-11 advantage en route to a 25-14 victory.
Team USA continues the World Cup on Sunday against defending world champion Serbia.
You have free articles remaining.
Future Huskers win World Championship: While it was three former Huskers playing for the national team on Saturday, there were three future Huskers, including one from Nebraska, who helped the United States youth national team win the gold medal at the FIVB Under-18 World Championship.
Future Huskers Lexi Rodriguez (libero from Illinois), Kennedi Orr (setter from Minnesota) and Lindsay Krause (outside hitter from Omaha Skutt) were each on the team. They are each high school juniors.
Team USA captured gold by defeating reigning champion Italy 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-10 in the gold-medal match on Saturday in Ismailia, Egypt — a match that the Americans needed to rally from down 5-1 in the tiebreaking set.
In the process, Team USA won USA Volleyball’s first-ever gold medal in an age-group World Championship for either gender. The U.S. finished the tournament with a 7-1 record and avenged its only loss of the tournament.
Orr was chosen as the tournament’s best setter after having five blocks, four ace serves and one kill in the championship match. Orr served as the team captain for the tournament.
-- Brent C. Wagner