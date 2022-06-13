 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Huskers Kelsey Robinson, Justine Wong-Orantes back on national team roster for VNL

  • Updated
  • 0
Justine Wong-Orantes Olympics

Justine Wong-Orantes makes a play as Jordan Larson (10) looks on during the Americans’ three-set win against Dominican Republic during the Olympic volleyball tournament in August 2021.

 FIVB

Former Nebraska volleyball players Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are back playing for the United States national team this week.

Neither played during the first leg of the Volleyball Nations League, but both are on the 14-player roster this week for four matches in Quezon City, Philippines. Although the Philippines does not have a team competing in VNL, the sport is very popular there.

NU volleyball duo Allick, Rodriguez help U.S. win gold at Pan American Cup

The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions and ranked No. 1 in the world. In Round 2, they will face No. 18 Bulgaria, No. 10 Poland, No. 3 China and No. 14 Thailand.

The Americans had a 3-1 record in the first leg of the tournament and are in third place in the overall VNL standings behind Japan (4-0) and China (3-1).

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

