Ex-Huskers Kelsey Robinson, Justine Wong-Orantes back on national team roster for VNL

Former Nebraska volleyball players Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are back playing for the United States national team this week.

Neither played during the first leg of the Volleyball Nations League, but both are on the 14-player roster this week for four matches in Quezon City, Philippines. Although the Philippines does not have a team competing in VNL, the sport is very popular there.

The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions and ranked No. 1 in the world. In Round 2, they will face No. 18 Bulgaria, No. 10 Poland, No. 3 China and No. 14 Thailand.

The Americans had a 3-1 record in the first leg of the tournament and are in third place in the overall VNL standings behind Japan (4-0) and China (3-1).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.