Ex-Huskers Kelsey Robinson, Justine Wong-Orantes back on national team roster for VNL

Former Nebraska volleyball players Kelsey Robinson and Justine Wong-Orantes are back playing for the United States national team this week.
Neither played during the first leg of the Volleyball Nations League, but both are on the 14-player roster this week for four matches in Quezon City, Philippines. Although the Philippines does not have a team competing in VNL, the sport is very popular there.
The U.S. women are the three-time defending VNL champions and ranked No. 1 in the world. In Round 2, they will face No. 18 Bulgaria, No. 10 Poland, No. 3 China and No. 14 Thailand.
The Americans had a 3-1 record in the first leg of the tournament and are in third place in the overall VNL standings behind Japan (4-0) and China (3-1).