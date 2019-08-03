A pair of former Husker volleyball players helped Team USA rally to defeat Bulgaria on Saturday at the FIVB Intercontinental Olympic Qualification Tournament in Bossier City, Louisiana.
Jordan Larson had a team-high 23 points (18 kills, three blocks and two ace serves) and Kelsey Robinson recorded the final kill in the 21-25, 25-18, 21-25, 25-20, 15-10 victory. Robinson, who started in the final two sets, finished with 10 points on eight kills and two blocks.
Team USA moved to 2-0 in Pool C, and faces Argentina at 1 p.m. Sunday.