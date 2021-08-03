 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Husker Sarah Pavan, top-seeded Canada beach volleyball team eliminated from Olympics
0 Comments
topical

Ex-Husker Sarah Pavan, top-seeded Canada beach volleyball team eliminated from Olympics

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarah Pavan beach volleyball

Sarah Pavan makes a play at the net during the 2020 Summer Olympics on Tuesday in Tokyo.

 FIVB

Former Nebraska volleyball player Sarah Pavan and the Canadian beach volleyball team was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian team of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar defeated the top-seeded Canadians 21-15, 19-21, 15-12. 

Pavan, playing with Melissa Humana-Paredes, finished the tournament with a 4-1 record, good for fifth place. 

In the third set, Pavan and Humana-Paredes managed to cut the deficit to 13-11, but Australia pulled away with the final three points to win 15-12. Pavan finished with 20 kills on 38 swings. She also had three blocks.

Pavan, who played for the Huskers from 2004-07 is a member of the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame. She won national player of the year in NU's title season in 2006.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

These are the Olympic sports with the hight risk of serious injury

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News