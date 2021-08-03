Ex-Husker Sarah Pavan, top-seeded Canada beach volleyball team eliminated from Olympics

Former Nebraska volleyball player Sarah Pavan and the Canadian beach volleyball team was eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics.

The Australian team of Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho del Solar defeated the top-seeded Canadians 21-15, 19-21, 15-12.

Pavan, playing with Melissa Humana-Paredes, finished the tournament with a 4-1 record, good for fifth place.

In the third set, Pavan and Humana-Paredes managed to cut the deficit to 13-11, but Australia pulled away with the final three points to win 15-12. Pavan finished with 20 kills on 38 swings. She also had three blocks.

Pavan, who played for the Huskers from 2004-07 is a member of the Nebraska Athletic Hall of Fame. She won national player of the year in NU's title season in 2006.

