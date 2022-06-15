 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ex-Husker Kelsey Robinson leads national team to win in VNL

  • Updated
  • 0

The United States women’s national volleyball team opened the second round of the FIVB Volleyball Nations League with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-22, 25-20) win against Bulgaria on Wednesday in Quezon City, Philippines.

The U.S. (4-1) will be back in action on Thursday against Poland (3-2).

Kelsey Robinson, who was an All-American outside hitter at Nebraska in 2013 and a two-time Olympian, led the U.S. in scoring with 14 points on a match-high 13 kills and one ace serve.

Middle blocker Hannah Tapp scored 11 points on nine kills, one block and one ace. Middle blocker Haleigh Washington finished with 10 points on four kills, two blocks and a match-high four aces.

Libero Justine Wong-Orantes, another former Husker, was credited with eight digs and three successful serve receptions.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

