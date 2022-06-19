Ex-Husker Kelsey Robinson comes off bench to lead comeback for US volleyball team

Former Nebraska volleyball player Kelsey Robinson came off the bench and helped the United States volleyball team rally for four-set win against Thailand in a Volleyball Nations League match on Sunday in Quezon City, Philippines.

The Americans recovered from a rough first set and beat Thailand 17-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18.

The U.S. concluded the second preliminary round of VNL with a 7-1 record and sit in second place in the standings behind Japan. The U.S. will play their final round of VNL in Calgary, Canada, starting on June 29.

After the first set coach Karch Kiraly brought in Robinson for Madi Kingdon Rishel and Lauren Carlini for Micha Hancock to help slow down Thailand’s offense and get higher and harder attacks on the U.S. side.

The strategy worked. The U.S. ended up leading Thailand in kills (61-47), blocks (8-2) and ace serves (5-3).

Robinson finished with 11 points on 10 kills and one ace serve. She was credited with 16 digs and seven successful receptions.

Robinson credited her time playing professionally in Japan this season for her success in hitting against Thailand.

“It’s not easy to get a kill (in Japan),” Robinson said. “Having to be crafty and learn those skills really helped.”

U.S. libero Justine Wong-Orantes was credited with 16 digs.

