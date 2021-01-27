Every home Nebraska volleyball match now scheduled to be on TV

Some good news for Nebraska volleyball fans was revealed on Wednesday morning when it was announced that two more matches this season have been added to the TV lineup.

And that means that both of Nebraska’s matches this weekend against Northwestern will be on TV on NET. Saturday’s match was added to the list of TV matches announced last week.

The matches on Friday and Saturday will each begin at 6 p.m.

Nebraska's match against Ohio State on March 12 was also added by NET. The latest additions mean that all 11 home matches will be on TV, which is exciting news for Nebraska fans because no fans will be allowed to attend due to Big Ten Conference restrictions due to COVID-19.

The families of the players and coaches are allowed to attend. Nebraska’s players and coaches get four passes each for family to attend. The opponent gets 64 passes combined to use.

Nebraska will play on television 17 times during the regular season, including 12 matches on the Big Ten Network and five on NET.