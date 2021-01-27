 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Every home Nebraska volleyball match now scheduled to be on TV
View Comments
editor's pick topical

Every home Nebraska volleyball match now scheduled to be on TV

{{featured_button_text}}
Nebraska-Indiana volleyball Jan. 23

Nebraska's Lexi Sun (left) and Callie Schwarzenbach (right) celebrate during the Huskers' 3-0 win against Indiana on Jan. 23 in Bloomington, Indiana.

 MISSY MINEAR Indiana Athletics

Some good news for Nebraska volleyball fans was revealed on Wednesday morning when it was announced that two more matches this season have been added to the TV lineup.

And that means that both of Nebraska’s matches this weekend against Northwestern will be on TV on NET. Saturday’s match was added to the list of TV matches announced last week.

The matches on Friday and Saturday will each begin at 6 p.m.

Nebraska's match against Ohio State on March 12 was also added by NET. The latest additions mean that all 11 home matches will be on TV, which is exciting news for Nebraska fans because no fans will be allowed to attend due to Big Ten Conference restrictions due to COVID-19.

The families of the players and coaches are allowed to attend. Nebraska’s players and coaches get four passes each for family to attend. The opponent gets 64 passes combined to use.

Nebraska will play on television 17 times during the regular season, including 12 matches on the Big Ten Network and five on NET.

In other news regarding Nebraska's schedule, the Huskers' road matches at Michigan in late March have moved from a Friday-Saturday series to a Thursday-Friday series. Nebraska will now play the Wolverines on March 25 and 26. Both matches have already been scheduled for BTN broadcasts.

Huskers on TV:

Jan. 29, vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m., NET

Jan. 30, vs. Northwestern, 6 p.m. NET

Feb. 5, vs. Maryland, 6 p.m., NET

Feb. 6, vs. Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN

Feb. 19, vs. Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

Feb. 21, vs. Minnesota, noon, BTN

Feb. 26, at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN

Feb. 27, at Wisconsin, 7 p.m. BTN

March 5, at Illinois, TBA, BTN

March 12, Ohio State, NET, 6 p.m.

March 13, vs. Ohio State, TBA, BTN

March 17, at Iowa, 6 p.m., BTN

March 20, vs. Iowa, 6 p.m., NET

March 25, at Michigan, TBA, BTN

March 26, at Michigan, TBA, BTN

April 1, vs. Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN

April 2, vs. Penn State, 8 p.m., BTN

A game-changer like Riley Zuhn an example of Nebraska volleyball's improved depth this season
Former No. 1 recruit Lexi Sun lived up to the hype in 2019 with an All-American season. What's the next step?
Nebraska's steady dose of blocks, digs stifles Indiana in the Huskers' second straight sweep

MEET THE NEBRASKA VOLLEYBALL TEAM

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nebraska volleyball takes on Red-White scrimmage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News