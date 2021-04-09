 Skip to main content
ESPN changes tune, makes plans to broadcast all volleyball tournament matches with commentators
HUSKER VOLLEYBALL

ESPN changes tune, makes plans to broadcast all volleyball tournament matches with commentators

APTOPIX NCAA Championship Volleyball

The Stanford women's volleyball team holds the championship trophy after defeating Wisconsin for the NCAA Division I women's volleyball championship on Dec. 21, 2019, in Pittsburgh. 

 Associated Press file photo

ESPN is making plans to provide announcers for all of the matches of the NCAA volleyball tournament, after indicating earlier in the week it may not be able to have announcers for all matches due to the challenges presented by having four matches being played at one time during the first days of the tournament.

The tournament begins Wednesday. Each of the first- and second-round matches will be broadcast on ESPN3. ESPN3 requires a cable subscription, and can be accessed on ESPN's website or mobile app.

“ESPN is committed to presenting the NCAA volleyball championship in its entirety for the first time this year, including the first- and second-round matches,” ESPN wrote in a statement on Friday afternoon. “Despite the variety of challenges related to the pandemic, all 47 matches will be live on an ESPN platform and will include commentators.”

The announcers are expected to work from offsite locations prior to the national semifinals, just like many TV and radio announcers have for the past year.

Nebraska’s matches will also be on radio with commentary from John Baylor and Lauren (Cook) West. They'll work from offsite locations — Baylor in a studio in downtown Lincoln and West from her home — just like they have all season.

