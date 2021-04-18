Elite Eight primer: Once again, Nebraska and Texas set for a massive match in Omaha

The Huskers will be making their ninth straight Elite Eight appearance on Monday when they take on Texas. Brent C. Wagner previews the match.

No. 4-ranked Nebraska (16-2) vs. No. 5 Texas (25-1)

Here we go again, with Nebraska and Texas playing a massive NCAA Tournament match in Omaha, this time with the winner extending its stay in the city a few days longer for the Final Four.

Monday’s match follows the 2015 Nebraska-Texas national championship match in Omaha (won by the Huskers), and the 2009 regional final in Omaha (Texas in four sets). The teams have also played in the 2016 national semifinals (Texas won) and 2013 Lincoln regional final (Texas again).

Overall this is the fifth time in 12 years Nebraska and Texas will play in the tournament.

Texas outside hitter Logan Eggleton was the Big 12 player of the year. The second-team All-American last season has a season hitting average of .328, which is pretty impressive for her position.

The Longhorns won the Big 12 with a 16-0 record. Its only loss came against unranked Rice in March in one of the biggest upsets in the sport this season.