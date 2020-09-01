Eleven top-20 national recruits? That’s possible for the Nebraska volleyball team in 2021

But it’s intriguing to think of how much talent Nebraska could still have on its roster next fall.

“Our practices could be like Big Ten matches,” Cook said.

Cook doesn’t know what Nebraska’s seniors will decide to do.

“I think it’s going to be determined on what kind of spring season we have,” he said.

Stivrins, Sun and Sweet will each probably be weighing options for professional volleyball careers, and would have to remain a college student for 12 months longer than they had planned.

Those decisions could affect how many players Nebraska recruits for future classes. And some high school recruits make college decisions based on what starters will be graduated when they get to college.

“This is going to be roster management nightmares,” Cook said.

Worth quoting: “We had four great practices and then I get a call from (volleyball administrator Pat Logsdon) saying, ‘Hey, you either need to cancel practice or go light.’ I’m like, ‘Pat, we’ve never had a light practice in my entire coaching career. What do you mean light?’” — Cook on the week in August when the Huskers’ season was postponed.

Briefly