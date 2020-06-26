Downtown bound? Husker volleyball working on plan to move some home matches to Pinnacle Bank Arena

"If we can get 8,000 in there (at PBA), it's not a home match for us, it's like traveling to go play even though we're going a mile a way, but we got to do everything we can to try to make our fans happy," Cook said.

A fall schedule for Big Ten volleyball is likely to be announced soon.

Cook said he has seen it. To cut down on travel costs, and for health safety reasons, Nebraska will play more Big Ten West schools, which includes Iowa, Illinois, Northwestern, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

"What it allows is the Purdues, the Illinois, the Wisconsins, the Northwesterns, the Penn States ... the Michigans, they can now bus to a lot of different places and not have to fly because they're going to play more teams in their region," Cook said.

"It is not even, but it's a one-year deal and it's what we've got to do."

Cook said there will be fewer Wednesday matches and more Friday-Saturday contests, which would allow more schools to bus. NU would still likely use charter flights for most of its road trips.

"Less Wednesday matches, by half, which is a bummer because we get great (TV) ratings on Wednesday nights because there's no football," he said.