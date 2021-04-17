Did the Nebraska volleyball team improve from last season? John Cook has some thoughts about that

Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament seed (fifth) was the same each season. In the coaches poll, the 2019 team was ranked as high as No. 2. This season, Nebraska was ranked No. 4 or 5 the whole time.

Last season, Nebraska won 85% of its Big Ten matches, while this season that number was 88%.

The Huskers had three all-conference players each season — middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, outside hitter Lexi Sun and setter Nicklin Hames.

But more than most seasons, Nebraska doesn’t have a great gauge on how good it is, in part because series against Wisconsin and Penn State were canceled because of COVID-19 issues on the opponents' ends.

“We train better,” Cook said of this season. “The hard thing is we haven’t played half of the matches we played last year, so that’s the hard part of it, and the start and stops. There is no question that this year’s team has trained at a higher level, played at a higher level in practice and at times played at a higher level.”

If Nebraska plays as well as it did during a sweep against No. 5 Minnesota on Feb. 21 the Huskers should be in a great spot. The balance to that was how frustrated Cook was with Nebraska’s defense and sense of urgency during a five-set home loss against Ohio State last month.