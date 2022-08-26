Defense and depth are highlights for No. 1 Nebraska to start volleyball season

Nebraska’s opponent in the first match of the college volleyball season isn’t as talented as the teams the Huskers will see later this season in the Big Ten Conference and NCAA Tournament.

But what we learned during the Huskers’ dominating 25-15, 25-16, 25-9 win against Texas A&M Corpus Christi to start the season on Friday morning is that Nebraska probably won’t have a notable drop-off on defense.

Nebraska had the No. 1 defense in the Big Ten last season, with opponents averaging just a .148 hitting percentage.

Nebraska’s first strong showing on defense was highlighted by its blocking, with Huskers dominating that category 12-2. Only once all of last season did Nebraska have 12 or more blocks in a three-set match.

Top-ranked Nebraska came back and played another match five hours later, with the Huskers taking down Tulsa 25-15, 25-12, 25-13 for a 2-0 opening day. Nebraska also led in blocks in that match, 9-2.

In the second match, Whitney Lauenstein had a career-best 15 kills, Madi Kubik had 14 and Kaitlyn Hord had eight. Lauenstein had herself a day, finishing with 23 kills combined and a nice .404 hitting percentage.

Nebraska’s starting lineup in the first match was Kennedi Orr at setter, Kubik and Lindsay Krause at outside hitter, Lauenstein at right-side hitter, Hord and Bekka Allick at middle blocker, and Lexi Rodriguez at libero.

Like last season, Nebraska is utilizing a platoon system of front-row players and back-row players. Lauenstein was replaced at right-side hitter by Nicklin Hames to serve and play defense in the back row. And Krause was replaced by Kenzie Knuckles in the back row.

Nebraska may not always dominate blocking as it did against Corpus Christi. But with Nebraska’s size and experience at the net, blocking should be a strength when the opponents get better, too.

“We should be exceptional,” Nebraska coach John Cook said of the Huskers’ blocking. “We have a chance to be exceptional. We work really hard on it. You look at Whitney, she does some nice things and is really physical. Kaitlyn Hord already has proven herself. Madi has proven herself. Lindsay Kruse is a good blocker. Ally (Batenhorst) is a really good blocker.

“And Kennedi upgrades us from where Nicklin was blocking.”

Nebraska’s floor defense was a strength last season, and the Huskers return five of its top six leaders in digs from last season, with the only one gone being Keonilei Akana.

In the two matches combined Friday, Rodriguez had 28 digs, and Hames had 19.

“Our floor defense with Nicklin, Kenzie and Lexi back there, it’s hard to get balls down,” Cook said.

In Friday’s first match against Corpus Christi, Allick had a great match with seven kills on nine attempts for a .667 hitting percentage. She had kills on each of her first three attempts.

Allick said her first college match was “legit.”

“Everyone was going hard, and Whitney was making a lot of great plays,” Allick said.

Hord was also great hitting, with five kills on six attempts.

“I would pay to watch her play,” Cook said. “I feel like the game is kind of in slow motion for her. She’s just very smooth. I’d want her as a teammate if I was playing.”

Nebraska finished with 38 kills and a .388 hitting percentage. It was Nebraska’s best hitting percentage in a season opener since hitting .400 against Hawaii in 2001.

With Nebraska in control late in the third set, Cook sent in two more freshmen at the end of the match. Maisie Boesiger, the walk-on from nearby Firth, came on for the first time and had two tough serves to extend the lead. Freshman outside hitter Hayden Kubik came on late and got a kill on her only attempt, on match point.

“I just got really excited for (Hayden),” Allick said. “She’s my roommate this semester. Right before the play, I was like, ‘Let’s get it, roomie.’ It was awesome to see your friend crush it.”

With the Huskers playing three matches over two days this weekend Cook said he’d use a lot of players, and he did.

In the second match backup setter, Anni Evans got the start, with freshman middle blocker Maggie Mendelson and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst also starting.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever done that in my coaching career basically putting in half of a new lineup in a tournament like this,” Cook said. “But I had a lot of confidence those guys would play really smooth and they did a nice job. It was fun to watch.”

Mendelson had just two kills on 13 attempts. But the 17-year-old freshman who graduated from high school one year early flashed her potential during a quick burst in the second set when she had a solo block and two impressive kills on the slide attack.

Mendelson finished with four blocks, but had been better hitting during practice.