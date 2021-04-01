Decision to have 16 fewer teams for NCAA volleyball tournament wasn’t revisited (and more details about the tournament)

“Everybody got reduced some, but everybody is getting an opportunity for a good experience,” Fasbender said

Some of the frustration from coaches came from seeing the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments go on with their normal sizes. But none of the teams in those sports had a tournament last season, while the most recent NCAA volleyball tournament wasn’t affected by the pandemic.

Still, some teams will be left wondering if they would have made it during a normal season, and then how far they would have gone. There were 312 teams that played matches this season.

“I think it’s ridiculous we’re at 48,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “Basketball didn’t cut back, why are we cutting back? Football didn’t cut back, why are we cutting back? Especially the fact that it’s all in one place.”

Fasbender is well aware of how big volleyball is both in Nebraska and the Big Ten Conference. She grew up in Omaha, graduated from UNL and ran the tournament during past seasons when the Final Four set attendance records in Omaha.