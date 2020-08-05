Decision on NCAA Division I volleyball tournament faces late August deadline

College volleyball fans in Nebraska should know by the end of the month if the NCAA Tournament will still be on the schedule for the 2020 calendar year.
Omaha is scheduled to host the NCAA Final Four Dec. 17-19. This is the fourth time Omaha has hosted the championship, and once again Nebraska has a projected top-10 ranked team that’s capable of getting there.
The NCAA Board of Governors announced Wednesday morning that each division of the NCAA must determine by Aug. 21 whether their respective fall sports seasons and NCAA championships should occur as scheduled this year. All three divisions must follow their governance processes in making decisions.
The Huskers will begin practice Wednesday afternoon, but still don’t have a season schedule.
Competition start dates for volleyball in the Big Ten have been postponed through at least Sept. 5. The Big Ten announced Wednesday that conference-only schedules will be released at a later date, as scheduling for the sport remains fluid.
The NCAA board expressed serious concerns about the continuing high levels of COVID-19 infection in many parts of the nation. The board has determined that it will only support moving forward with fall championships and other postseason play if strict conditions are applied and adhered to.
If the season is played, NCAA championships may use reduced bracketing, a reduced number of competitors, predetermined host sites and, where appropriate, single sites to limit exposure to COVID-19.
The number of conferences that announce plans to play volleyball in the fall will be something to watch. If 50% or more of eligible teams in a particular sport in a division cancel their fall season, there will be no fall NCAA championship in that sport in that division. There are about 330 teams in Division I volleyball.
If fall sports championships are postponed in any division, a decision to conduct that championship at a later date will be based upon the scientific data available at that time regarding COVID-19, along with other considerations.
“The first and most important consideration is whether sports can be conducted safely for college athletes,” said Michael V. Drake, chair of the board and University of California system president. “Each division must examine whether it has the resources available to take the required precautions given the spread of COVID-19.”
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!