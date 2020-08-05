Decision on NCAA Division I volleyball tournament faces late August deadline

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

College volleyball fans in Nebraska should know by the end of the month if the NCAA volleyball tournament will still be on the schedule for the 2020 calendar year.

Omaha is scheduled to host the NCAA Final Four Dec. 17-19. This is the fourth time Omaha has hosted the championship, and once again Nebraska has a projected top-10 ranked team that’s capable of getting there.

The NCAA Board of Governors announced on Tuesday morning that each division of the NCAA must determine by Aug. 21 whether their respective fall sports seasons and NCAA championships should occur as scheduled this year. All three divisions must follow their governance processes in making decisions.

The Huskers will begin practice on Wednesday afternoon, but still don’t have a season schedule.

Competition start dates for volleyball in the Big Ten have been postponed through at least Sept. 5. The Big Ten announced on Tuesday that conference-only schedules will be released at a later date, as scheduling for the sport remains fluid.