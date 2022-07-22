Date changes announced for two Nebraska volleyball road matches

Two date changes have been made to the Nebraska volleyball schedule released last month.

The match at Maryland has been moved back one day to Oct. 2, and the match at Michigan State has been moved up one day to Oct. 6.

The change means Nebraska will play matches on Sunday six times, with several likely to be on TV. The TV schedule is expected to be announced during the first week of August.

The Huskers open the season with the Red-White Scrimmage on Aug. 20 at 6 p.m. Approximately 100 tickets remain and can be purchased by calling the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office at 402-472-3111.

NU volleyball schedule

(Match times TBA unless noted)

Aug. 26, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, 11 a.m.

Aug. 26, Tulsa, 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 27, Pepperdine, 7 p.m.

Sept. 1, Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.

Sept. 3, Mississippi, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7, at Creighton (CHI Health Center Omaha), 5 p.m.

Sept. 10, Long Beach State, 3 p.m.

Sept. 13, Stanford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 18, at Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Sept 23, Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 24, Ohio State, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30, at Rutgers

Oct. 2, at Maryland

Oct. 6, at Michigan State, 7 p.m.

Oct. 8, at Michigan

Oct. 14, Penn State, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 16, Northwestern

Oct. 19, at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Oct. 22, at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Oct. 26, at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

Oct. 29, Maryland, 7 p.m.

Nov. 2, Indiana, 8 p.m.

Nov. 6, at Northwestern

Nov. 11, Iowa, 7 p.m.

Nov. 13, at Ohio State, 3:30 p.m.

Nov. 18, at Iowa, 6 p.m.

Nov. 20, Purdue, noon

Nov. 25, Wisconsin, 7 p.m.