Dani Busboom Kelly has Louisville on magical run, and her former Freeman teammates are happy to be part of the ride

This is her fifth season leading the Cardinals. She played on a national championship team (2006) and was an assistant for Nebraska's John Cook for another national title (2015). Now she gets a chance to lead a team to a national crown.

Those in Adams have been enjoying the ride.

"Knowing her since kindergarten and playing sports with her in elementary and then playing sports with her in high school … just knowing her essentially my entire life, to us it's just Dani and she's always been a great athlete and extremely competitive," Francke said. "On one hand, it's not surprising that she's been so successful, but on the other hand, she's just our friend from high school and it's crazy that so many people know her and this season has been such a success for her."

Yes, Busboom Kelly is working on a big stage, but she still embraces her small-town roots. She stays in touch with her former high school teammates.

"We actually grew up across the section from each other," Wood said.

Wood's father, Lynn, is the head women's basketball coach at Southeast Community College-Beatrice, and Busboom Kelly's father, Gene, helps assist with the team.