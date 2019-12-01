Creighton volleyball earns at-large berth, will play Iowa State in Minneapolis Regional

The Creighton volleyball team will be on the road to begin the NCAA Tournament.

The Bluejays, ranked No. 10 nationally, did not receive a top-16 tournament seed and will head to Minneapolis to play Iowa State (17-11) at 4:30 p.m. Friday. The winner will likely see host Minnesota (23-5) on Saturday. The Gophers will open against Fairfield (24-5).

Creighton (24-5), the Big East regular-season champion, will be making its eighth straight NCAA Tournament appearance. The Bluejays earned the program's first at-large bid since 2013 after they were upset by St. John's in the Big East Tournament semifinals on Friday.

Iowa State finished 8-8 in Big 12 play. The Cyclones are led by sophomore Eleanor Holthaus, who averages 3.24 kills per set. Junior middle Candelaria Herrera hits at a .317 clip.

Creighton last played Iowa State in 2018. The Bluejays won the match in four sets.

The Big East has three teams in the NCAA Tournament. St. John's earned the automatic berth after winning the conference tournament. Marquette, like Creighton, earned an at-large bid.

Some other tournament notables: