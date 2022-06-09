Creighton, Nebraska volleyball players help U.S. junior national team to win against Argentina

The United States under-21 national volleyball team improved to 3-0 at the Pan American Cup with a four-set win against previously unbeaten Argentina on Thursday.
The Americans won 25-16, 25-21, 22-25, 27-25 in Baja California Sur, Mexico. Merritt Beason, a right-side hitter for Florida, led the U.S. with 25 kills.
Creighton sophomore Norah Sis had 15 points (13 kills, one block and one ace serve). Sis scored the final three points of the close fourth set for the Americans. It came on the same night her classmate at Papillion-La Vista, Jordy Bahl, won a national championship with the Oklahoma softball team.
Nebraska freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick had eight points (two kills, five blocks and one ace serve). Libero Lexi Rodriguez had 19 digs.
Brent Wagner
Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter
Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.
