COVID-19 wipes out NU volleyball's season opener, but Huskers still scheduled to play twice this weekend

The first match of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team has been canceled due to its scheduled opponent having COVID-19 issues.

Nebraska and Tulsa were scheduled to play on Friday morning in the Husker Invitational, but now Tulsa is out of the tournament.

Tulsa has suspended all team activities due to positive COVID-19 cases and the ensuing quarantine of other players.

Nebraska’s other two matches in the tournament haven’t changed. Nebraska will play Colgate at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. On Saturday, Nebraska takes on Kansas State at 4 p.m. That match will be on BTN.

In the other match of the tournament, Colgate and Kansas State will play at 11 a.m. on Friday. Fans will receive free admission to that match.

Ticketholders will be refunded for tickets and parking purchased for the canceled match. Refunds will be issued at the conclusion of the season.

The volleyball programs at Fresno State, Central Arkansas and Belmont also aren’t playing as scheduled this weekend due to COVID-19 issues.

Last season Nebraska had six matches canceled due to COVID-19 issues for its opponents, beginning during the second week of the delayed season.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

