County rules will mandate masks at Husker volleyball matches; UNL imposes indoor mask requirement

"This public health decision was necessary due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and the incredible strain it is putting on local hospitals, which are seeing younger and younger patients seriously ill with COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant," Green wrote.

Earlier this month, UNL said it would encourage -- but not require -- members of the campus community who have received a vaccine to wear masks indoors, as COVID case counts began to rise in several areas across the country.

Students, regardless of vaccination status, were asked to submit to a saliva-based reentry test before returning for fall classes, which began Monday.

Those who chose not to get vaccinated -- getting a shot was not a requirement for attendance at any University of Nebraska campus this fall -- will be subjected to more testing throughout the semester.

NU President Ted Carter told the Journal Star on Aug. 13 the system would reconsider whether or not to require vaccines if the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to any of the shots now available.

A spokeswoman for the university said no decision has been made on that front as of Tuesday.

Along with the current DHM, UNL's mask mandate is scheduled to expire on Sept. 30.