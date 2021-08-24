County rules will mandate masks at Husker volleyball matches, elsewhere on UNL campus

Masks are recommended, but not required, in crowded outdoor settings, Lopez said during Tuesday's news conference.

UNL will also require students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor spaces beginning Wednesday, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in an email to campus constituents following the Health Department's announcement.

"This public health decision was necessary due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and the incredible strain it is putting on local hospitals, which are seeing younger and younger patients seriously ill with COVID-19 infections due to the delta variant," Green wrote.

Earlier this month, UNL said it would encourage — but not require — members of the campus community who have received a vaccine to wear masks indoors, as COVID case counts began to rise in several areas across the country.

Students, regardless of vaccination status, were asked to submit to a saliva-based reentry test before returning for fall classes, which began Monday.

Those who chose not to get vaccinated — getting a shot was not a requirement for attendance at any University of Nebraska campus this fall — will be subjected to more testing throughout the semester.