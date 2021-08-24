County rules will mandate masks at Husker volleyball matches, elsewhere on UNL campus

When the Husker volleyball team opens its season Friday, fans will need to remember their tickets and their masks.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department on Tuesday announced plans to reinstate its mask mandate, requiring masks in public indoor spaces beginning Thursday when 6 feet of separation can't be maintained.
Those indoor masking requirements will also extend to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, which started fall classes this week.
No capacity restrictions are included in the directed health measure requiring the use of masks, and none have been discussed, said Pat Lopez, director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
But capacity restrictions are one of the things officials could look at if the mask mandate and rising vaccination rates are not successful in stemming the recent surge in COVID-19 cases stemming largely from the delta variant.
Beginning with Friday's season opener, capacity crowds of close to 8,000 are expected to cheer on the Huskers at the Devaney Sports Center, where fans weren't allowed last spring as Nebraska pursued Big Ten and NCAA titles in a volleyball season delayed by the pandemic.
The countywide mask mandate, too, would apply in indoor areas of Memorial Stadium, where the Huskers are scheduled to play their first home football game of the season Sept. 4.
Masks are recommended, but not required, in crowded outdoor settings, Lopez said during Tuesday's news conference.
UNL will also require students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks or face coverings in all indoor spaces beginning Wednesday, Chancellor Ronnie Green said in an email to campus constituents following the Health Department's announcement.
"This public health decision was necessary due to increased cases of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and the incredible strain it is putting on local hospitals, which are seeing younger and younger patients seriously ill with COVID-19 infections due to the delta variant," Green wrote.
Earlier this month, UNL said it would encourage — but not require — members of the campus community who have received a vaccine to wear masks indoors, as COVID case counts began to rise in several areas across the country.
Students, regardless of vaccination status, were asked to submit to a saliva-based reentry test before returning for fall classes, which began Monday.
Those who chose not to get vaccinated — getting a shot was not a requirement for attendance at any University of Nebraska campus this fall — will be subjected to more testing throughout the semester.
NU President Ted Carter told the Journal Star on Aug. 13 the system would reconsider whether or not to require vaccines if the Food and Drug Administration gave full approval to any of the shots now available.
That long-awaited approval of the Pfizer vaccine came Monday.
A spokeswoman for the university said no decision has been made on mandating vaccines as of Tuesday.
Photos: Husker volleyball team showcased in Red-White Scrimmage
