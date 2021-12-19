Cook wishes he'd made a different decision in final set of national championship loss

“The way we were playing at the end, if we could have not got in the hole, I think we would have had a really good shot to win it,” Cook said.

Nebraska cut the fifth-set deficit to 9-5 when the Badgers made some errors, and then 10-6.

In a 3-hour, 14-minute match full of suspense, there was some more in the final three minutes. The Badgers thought they had won the match, but Cook won a review of a block touch that gave Madi Kubik a kill.

After a lengthy review — and some grumbling from Badgers players and fans — the Nebraska players walked back on the court with smiles and a chance to keep the season going.

“I think we knew there was a touch,” Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “We just didn't know if the ref was going to see it. But we were talking, 'OK, we're going to keep going at it, keep believing. We're not going to quit right now no matter what the score is.'"

In hindsight, Cook said he would have started the fifth set in a different serving rotation.