Cook wishes he'd made a different decision in final set of national championship loss

COLUMBUS, Ohio — John Cook is proud of how the Nebraska volleyball team never gave up.
That includes when the season didn’t start that great, when Nebraska got sent to Austin, Texas, for a tough regional in the NCAA Tournament, when the Huskers trailed 2-1 in the national championship match against No. 4 Wisconsin, and when the Huskers trailed 7-0 in the fifth set Saturday.
“I told our team that this might be the most proud I've been of a Nebraska team, how they handled the season, the setbacks, the losses to get to this match and play like that and even get way down in the fifth and fight our way back,” the Nebraska coach said.
That doesn’t mean Cook isn’t wondering what might have been after Nebraska’s five-set loss against Wisconsin, especially in a fifth set won by the Badgers, 15-12.
Nebraska has five national championships. But Nebraska has lost five-set matches in its past two championship appearances, also losing to Stanford in 2018 (also 15-12 in the fifth).
In the deciding fifth set, the Badgers did what champions do, going on a 7-0 run that included racking up one more block and forcing Nebraska into a few more hitting errors.
With every loss in a match of this magnitude, there are moments that haunt a coach. That will be one for Cook.
“The way we were playing at the end, if we could have not got in the hole, I think we would have had a really good shot to win it,” Cook said.
Nebraska cut the fifth-set deficit to 9-5 when the Badgers made some errors, and then 10-6.
In a 3-hour, 14-minute match full of suspense, there was some more in the final three minutes. The Badgers thought they had won the match, but Cook won a review of a block touch that gave Madi Kubik a kill.
NU volleyball notes: Defense shines for Huskers and Badgers; Cook makes challenges count; another big crowd sees NU
After a lengthy review — and some grumbling from Badgers players and fans — the Nebraska players walked back on the court with smiles and a chance to keep the season going.
“I think we knew there was a touch,” Nebraska setter Nicklin Hames said. “We just didn't know if the ref was going to see it. But we were talking, 'OK, we're going to keep going at it, keep believing. We're not going to quit right now no matter what the score is.'"
In hindsight, Cook said he would have started the fifth set in a different serving rotation.
“We wanted to get our best servers going starting with Nicklin; it gives us our four best servers really in a row,” Cook said. “We thought that could be the difference. And we just got stuck in that rotation.”
All five sets were decided by three points or fewer. The total points scored in the match were 116-114 in favor of Wisconsin.
“That’s what a national championship should be,” Cook said. “And we had our chances. So did Wisconsin, they converted a couple more than we did.”
Anna Smrek, the 6-foot-9 middle blocker from Canada, led the Badgers with 14 kills on .429 hitting. Jade Demps added 12 kills, and kept beating the Huskers for kills on back-row attacks. Dana Rettke finished with 11 kills after Nebraska stopped her a lot early in the match. Rettke also had 13 blocks.
In a close match, the Badgers' experience may have also been a difference.
“(Wisconsin has) got six super seniors out there,” said Cook, who countered with three freshman starters. “(Sydney Hilley and Rettke) have been playing together for five years. They’re a very experienced team. They’ve played together a lot and, obviously, they know how to win. It was a couple of points difference, and that might have been the difference is Rettke and Smrek and that team being a little more experienced than us.”
Huskers honored Sunday: The Nebraska volleyball team was recognized at halftime of the Husker women's basketball game against Drake on Sunday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
NU athletic director Trev Alberts was on hand to say some words before turning the floor over to Cook and the team at halftime.
"This team went on a great run," Cook told the crowd. "We had a heck of a run to go through to get to where we got to last night, and we've been on the road for the last month, it seems like.
"They make Nebraska proud."
Blocking Badgers: Wisconsin outblocked the Huskers 24-10. The 24 blocks are tied for the most in a match this season, and the most against Nebraska in the Cook era at Nebraska.
Final Four team: Nebraska’s Kubik and Hames were named to the NCAA championship all-tournament team, joining Wisconsin's Smrek and Rettke, Louisville's Anna DeBeer and Pittsburgh’s Leketor Member-Meneh. Smrek was named the tournament's most outstanding player.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.