Cook, Stivrins grateful to play but 'still a pretty rough setup' at NCAA Tournament in Omaha

All 47 matches of the tournament will be played under one roof in the unique tournament for this season. Usually, at the start of the tournament, Nebraska players would be staying at their homes, and only three other teams would be in Lincoln for matches.

All of the teams in one location make for a different feel.

“Every time the elevator opens it’s a new team, so it’s weird to see that, too,” Stivrins said. “I think it’s really exciting, and you can feel the excitement in the air and I think everyone is ready to begin.”

The teams are staying at six large hotels in downtown Omaha, with Nebraska’s place just a short walk from the arena.

“In our hotel, we have Minnesota and Wisconsin and Ohio State and Purdue,” Stivrins said. “It’s pretty much like a Big Ten hotel. All of our meeting rooms are right next to each other, too, so you walk out and you see different players and coaches from each team. That’s kind of cool, but it’s also very strange.”

On Tuesday, teams began to get their first look at the four courts that will be used for matches. Bleachers have been set up at the end of the court. Each team is allowed to distribute 86 tickets for the first match, meaning some of the players' family and friends will be able to attend.