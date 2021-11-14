Cook says team not in sync right now as Huskers overcome sluggish play to win at Indiana

The Nebraska-Indiana volleyball series has been very one-sided.
It stayed that way Sunday as the Huskers left the Hoosiers' home gym with their 21st victory in 22 all-time meetings.
But unlike previous matchups, including a sweep earlier this season, No. 11 Nebraska had to overcome some sluggish play before scratching its way to a 23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-16 win in Bloomington, Indiana.
Freshman Ally Batenhorst came off the bench in the second set, replacing Madi Kubik, and finished with 11 kills. Senior Lexi Sun and freshman Lindsay Krause each had 11 terminations, too.
The Huskers (19-6, 13-3 Big Ten) overcame 27 hitting errors and 10 service errors (four in the opening set) to remain in a tie for first place in the conference standings ahead of Friday's 8 p.m. home showdown with Penn State.
Indiana was ahead 15-9 in the first set, hit .289 in the first set and was up 18-12 in the third to position itself for a 2-1 lead before NU put together a strong finish.
John Cook, on his postgame radio show, said Indiana (9-18, 3-13), which has lost 10 of 11, played really well, but NU made too many mistakes.
"We're not very much in sync right now," the Husker coach said. "Nicklin's (Hames) got to set better, our hitters got to make better decisions and we're too high-error."
Nebraska trailed 18-12 in the third set before a 5-0 run — highlighted by back-to-back-to-backs from Sun — got the Huskers back in the match. NU took a 21-20 lead on back-to-back aces from Sun.
20-20. ☀️🃏 pic.twitter.com/VFfk4vaI7y— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) November 14, 2021
Indiana appeared to have tied the match at 23-23 when a hit by Kubik sailed long, but Cook challenged the point, claiming Indiana was in the net on its block attempt. The officials agreed with Cook after reviewing the play, and NU had a 24-22 lead.
The call maybe took the wind out of Indiana's sails, Cook said, as the Huskers opened the fourth set on a 10-2 run, which included a 7-0 serving run by freshman Lexi Rodriguez, who added 22 digs.
Batenhorst, who didn't appear in the previous three matches, helped the Huskers overcome some lethargic play. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter replaced Kubik (five kills, but five errors to that point) in the second set and had four kills on her first five swings. She hit .333 for the match.
"Madi was really struggling (and) Madi struggled last match so we had to do something," Cook said. "Ally came in and she's a creative attacker, she moves it all over the place, so she's really hard to defend. Hopefully she builds some confidence from this going into next week."
that back row attack. 💪 pic.twitter.com/SaxI7KEDDe— Husker Volleyball (@Huskervball) November 14, 2021
Kubik, who then subbed in for Batenhorst to play back row, finished with nine kills, and Lauren Stivrins had 10 kills for a Husker team that played through a rare scheduling weekend. NU played at home Friday against Maryland before flying to Bloomington on Saturday for a Sunday afternoon road match. The Huskers' plane had mechanical issues which led to a late arrival.
"I think part of it is, is they're not to the point yet where they can come out and some things get in the way of their focus and their preparations and be ready to play," Cook said of his team. "But we worked through it and found a way to get a win."
Sun hit .310 for the match. Stivrins hit .391 and added three blocks.
The Huskers hit .210 for the match.