Cook says team not in sync right now as Huskers overcome sluggish play to win at Indiana

Nebraska trailed 18-12 in the third set before a 5-0 run — highlighted by back-to-back-to-backs from Sun — got the Huskers back in the match. NU took a 21-20 lead on back-to-back aces from Sun.

Indiana appeared to have tied the match at 23-23 when a hit by Kubik sailed long, but Cook challenged the point, claiming Indiana was in the net on its block attempt. The officials agreed with Cook after reviewing the play, and NU had a 24-22 lead.

The call maybe took the wind out of Indiana's sails, Cook said, as the Huskers opened the fourth set on a 10-2 run, which included a 7-0 serving run by freshman Lexi Rodriguez, who added 22 digs.

Batenhorst, who didn't appear in the previous three matches, helped the Huskers overcome some lethargic play. The 6-foot-4 outside hitter replaced Kubik (five kills, but five errors to that point) in the second set and had four kills on her first five swings. She hit .333 for the match.

"Madi was really struggling (and) Madi struggled last match so we had to do something," Cook said. "Ally came in and she's a creative attacker, she moves it all over the place, so she's really hard to defend. Hopefully she builds some confidence from this going into next week."