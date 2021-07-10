Cook recruiting hard as Nebraska volleyball hosts several top-10 recruits at Dream Team camp

College volleyball recruiting is back in full force after a slowdown of more than 14 months due to COVID-19.

The action is ramping up, and Nebraska appears to be a contender to get some of the top players in the nation from the class of high school juniors.

This weekend the Husker program is having one of its key recruiting events with the Dream Team camp, a two-day event for high school and junior high players that began on Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

The Dream Team camp is when high school players pay to come to Lincoln for a few days and be coached by the Nebraska coaches and current players. And the recruits also get to form a bond with other players who could be their future teammates.

The camp has been highly successful in the past. It helped form Nebraska’s current freshmen class that was the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in the nation.

The Dream Team camp started several years ago with a visit from Jordan Larson, a former Husker who will soon play in her third Olympics.