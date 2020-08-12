Cook optimistic delayed volleyball season won't mean changes to Nebraska's talented senior class

“No problem with that,” Cook said. “And I think actually volleyball players could have some summer off, which would be a first.”

Nebraska began practice last week and had four practices before the season was postponed.

“We got a pretty veteran team, so we were playing at a high level for the first four days and they were very excited to be in there and it was great,” Cook said.

But for now Cook says the Huskers won’t practice. Nebraska had been in summer strength and conditioning workouts and player-led practices for about two months.

“We’re going to give them some time off, because if we’re going to practice all fall, they need a break because they’ve been going all summer," Cook said.

After the volleyball program gets more details on how it can practice in the fall, and classes start at UNL, they’ll regroup.

“Right now there is a lot of unknowns,” Cook said. “Everyone is sick of guessing, and doing this and doing that. At least we know now we got a shot in the spring, and let’s wait and see what works out and try and make that happen.”