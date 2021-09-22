Cook leaves Sun out of starting lineup as Big Ten season begins; Huskers beat Northwestern

The starting lineup for the Nebraska volleyball team for at least now doesn’t include two-time All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun.

During the opening four weeks of the season, coach John Cook changed the starters from match to match trying to find the best lineup and to give several players at the hitter positions the chance to prove themselves.

But now that the Big Ten season has begun, Cook said he’s choosing a regular group of starters and letting that group play for a while in hopes that a core group can bond and find a better rhythm on offense than the Huskers have had thus far.

From a group of five hitters, Cook chose three: junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Krause.

That means Sun, a fifth-year senior outside hitter, and freshman right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein aren’t part of the main group right now.

The lineup worked pretty well in its first attempt on Wednesday in Evanston, Illinois, with No. 12 Nebraska beating Northwestern in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16.

Nebraska’s three hitters combined for 42 kills — Kubik had 19, Krause 15 and Batenhorst eight.