Cook leaves Lexi Sun out of starting lineup as Big Ten season begins; Huskers beat Northwestern

The starting lineup for the Nebraska volleyball team for at least now doesn’t include two-time All-American outside hitter Lexi Sun.
During the opening four weeks of the season, coach John Cook changed the starters from match to match trying to find the best lineup and to give several players at the hitter positions the chance to prove themselves.
But now that the Big Ten season has begun, Cook said he’s choosing a regular group of starters and letting that group play for a while in hopes that a core group can bond and find a better rhythm on offense than the Huskers have had thus far.
From a group of five hitters, Cook chose three: junior outside hitter Madi Kubik, freshman outside hitter Ally Batenhorst and freshman right-side hitter Lindsay Krause.
That means Sun, a fifth-year senior outside hitter, and freshman right-side hitter Whitney Lauenstein aren’t part of the main group right now.
The lineup worked pretty well, with No. 12 Nebraska beating Northwestern in four sets, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-16, in Evanston, Illinois.
Nebraska’s pin hitters combined for 42 kills — Kubik had 19, Lindsay Krause 15 and Batenhorst eight.
The others starters went as expected: setter Nicklin Hames, middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Callie Schwarzenbach and libero Lexi Rodriguez.
Sun entered the match in the fourth set for Batenhorst. Sun was strong blocking with three blocks. She didn't record a kill on seven hitting attempts.
Cook’s decision at the hitter positions was difficult because there weren’t three obvious choices. Each of the five had more than 100 hitting attempts this season, but none was hitting above .200 (.250 is the goal). Three of the five are playing in college matches for the first time, and an early injury to setter Nicklin Hames may have kept the hitters and Hames from learning how to best help each other have success.
Cook’s plan is to stick with the starters, even if they aren’t doing well during a match. He doesn’t want a player always wondering if they’re about to be benched.
“We’ve got to learn to work through that and develop a core group,” Cook said on Monday. “That’s our next step. They got to bond.”
Sun, who earned third-team All-American honors the past two seasons, leads Nebraska with 77 kills. But she hasn’t been as consistent with her hitting this season. Her hitting percentage is .174 after coming into the season with a career average of .250.
During the last two matches Sun started, in losses against Utah and Louisville, she had a hitting percentage of .000 in each match.
Earlier this week Kubik said she thinks that forming a regular lineup may be beneficial.
“I think it’s really helpful, just because we’ve played around with a lot of lineups in preseason,” Kubik said. “I think role clarity is really good for our group just because we have a lot of young people. I think it’s going to help our groove in that rotation and finding a place where we can be really comfortable and know how to play next to each other. So I think it’s good.”