Cook leaves Lexi Sun out of starting lineup as Big Ten season begins; Huskers beat Northwestern

Sun entered the match in the fourth set for Batenhorst. Sun was strong blocking with three blocks. She didn't record a kill on seven hitting attempts.

Cook’s decision at the hitter positions was difficult because there weren’t three obvious choices. Each of the five had more than 100 hitting attempts this season, but none was hitting above .200 (.250 is the goal). Three of the five are playing in college matches for the first time, and an early injury to setter Nicklin Hames may have kept the hitters and Hames from learning how to best help each other have success.

Cook’s plan is to stick with the starters, even if they aren’t doing well during a match. He doesn’t want a player always wondering if they’re about to be benched.

“We’ve got to learn to work through that and develop a core group,” Cook said on Monday. “That’s our next step. They got to bond.”

Sun, who earned third-team All-American honors the past two seasons, leads Nebraska with 77 kills. But she hasn’t been as consistent with her hitting this season. Her hitting percentage is .174 after coming into the season with a career average of .250.

During the last two matches Sun started, in losses against Utah and Louisville, she had a hitting percentage of .000 in each match.