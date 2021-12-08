Cook, Huskers relish new NCAA Tournament format; Round 3 with Illinois; Stivrins/Tamas connection

From seventh place in the Big Ten to the Sweet 16: Illinois finished in seventh place in the Big Ten with a 12-8 record, but now finds itself in the NCAA Sweet 16.

That’s what can happen playing in a league that can beat you down, but also have you prepared for the postseason.

“Whether you’re the first-place team or the seven-place team you’re going to be in a position to do some damage once you get in the tournament,” Illinois coach Chris Tamas said.

Stivrins-Tamas connection: It’s pretty crazy to think about now with Tamas in his fifth season as Illinois coach, but he was the position coach for Nebraska’s Stivrins when she began her college career.

Now she’s a three-time All-American and one of the best players in program history. Stivrins was able to return this season for a fifth season of eligibility due to the COVID-19 eligibility exception.

Tamas coached the Husker middle blocker in 2016 when Stivrins was a freshman who ended up redshirting that season. He left for Illinois after the 2016 season.