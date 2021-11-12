Cook, Huskers apologize for fans' reaction to Maryland players kneeling during national anthem

At the end of Nebraska’s volleyball match against Maryland on Friday, members of the Husker volleyball team apologized to the opposing team for the actions of some Husker fans earlier in the evening.

When the national anthem was sung before the match, a few Maryland players took a knee, which has occurred at other sporting events when student-athletes want to publicly protest something.

A few Nebraska spectators yelled at the Maryland players to "stand up.” Those shouts only lasted for a few moments but could be heard throughout the arena.

The Husker players were hurt by the Maryland players being yelled at, so much so that Nebraska coach John Cook said some of the Husker players were crying during a timeout early in the match.

During his news conference after the match, Cook said he was disappointed by what had happened Friday evening.

“I do want to stay that our players were rattled during ‘The Star-Spangled Banner’ because we had fans getting on the Maryland players,” Cook said. “We had a couple of players that were upset that were actually playing in the match.