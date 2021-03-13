Cook frustrated after Huskers lose five-set match against No. 11 Ohio State

And at the right-side hitter spot Riley Zuhn and Jazz Sweet combined for just six kills.

“We had six kills from both of our right-side players, so we’re going to have a hard time beating good teams with that,” Cook said. “We can’t rely on Lexi and Madi and Lauren to carry us. We had several transition opportunities we didn’t score, and those are big plays.”

After taking a 2-1 match lead, Nebraska couldn’t put the Buckeyes away in the fourth set. Ohio State led most of the set and the Huskers hit just .083 in the set.

“We had a letdown,” Cook said. “We didn’t pass and we were throwing it out there to Lexi and she made errors. We couldn’t get the ball to the middle. It was our passing. Ohio State was serving tough tonight. They played with a sense of urgency. They were attacking with their serve and they broke our passing down and we got one-dimensional. That’s our mindset of playing every point. We haven’t developed that yet.”

Splitting two matches against a top-15 team from the Big Ten usually isn’t the worst thing, but how the Huskers played was frustrating to Cook.