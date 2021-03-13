Cook frustrated after Huskers lose five-set match against No. 11 Ohio State

The Nebraska volleyball team getting beat by Ohio State in five sets on Saturday wasn’t the first loss of the season for the Huskers.
That occurred earlier in the season when Minnesota beat the Huskers in four sets.
But Saturday was the most disappointed Nebraska coach John Cook was after a loss, with Cook frustrated with Nebraska for not playing with more urgency on each point of the match. And the defense left a lot to be desired for a coach who loves defense. Cook believes that while the offense may be clicking better some nights than others, you can always play good defense.
“They came into Devaney and hit .280,” said Cook of the Buckeyes. “We were not playing disciplined Nebraska volleyball — serve, block and defense.”
For the second time in two nights, Nebraska and Ohio State needed five sets to determine the winner, with Buckeyes winning this time 25-20, 22-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-13 to get the weekend split.
The Huskers dropped to 10-2 one night after beating Ohio State in five sets.
Freshman right-side hitter Emily Londot had 22 kills to lead the Buckeyes (13-1).
Despite a match when Nebraska had up-and-down play, the Huskers were in position to win in the fifth.
After Ohio State led the fifth set 10-7 Nebraska got back into it by winning four straight points with kills from Jazz Sweet, back-to-back from Madi Kubik and from Lauren Stivrins on a slide attack to take an 11-10 lead.
Nebraska later led 13-12 on another kill by Stivrins. But Ohio State won the final three rallies — a kill by Londot, Sun hitting out and a quick kill in the middle by Rylee Rader on the Buckeyes’ first match point.
“We had several chances to break away in the fifth set,” Cook said “We got them out-of-system and we let them bounce (the) ball on us. We let Londot get two tips down. We didn’t cover a couple of our hitters. So Ohio State just wanted it more and was playing to win, and we were kind of playing hoping to win, I think.
“(Friday night) we were playing to win and take it, and tonight I just didn’t feel that in set five.”
In the fifth set, Ohio State had 11 kills and a .476 hitting percentage.
And Ohio State’s .280 hitting percentage was by far the best for a Husker opponent this season, with the previous high being Minnesota hitting .196 in a four-set win.
Ohio State middle blockers Lauren Witte and Rader combined for 19 kills without a hitting error or being blocked.
“Their middles really hurt us tonight. That was pretty disappointing,” Cook said. “We prepare hard and we got good middles, and their middles hurt us tonight.”
Sun had 22 kills on .250 hitting to lead the Huskers, while Stivrins had 16 kills and hit .400. Kubik added 13 kills. Middle blocker Kayla Caffey dominated when Nebraska won the second set with six kills, but had just one more kill in the final three sets combined and hit. 118.
And at the right-side hitter spot Riley Zuhn and Jazz Sweet combined for just six kills.
“We had six kills from both of our right-side players, so we’re going to have a hard time beating good teams with that,” Cook said. “We can’t rely on Lexi and Madi and Lauren to carry us. We had several transition opportunities we didn’t score, and those are big plays.”
After taking a 2-1 match lead, Nebraska couldn’t put the Buckeyes away in the fourth set. Ohio State led most of the set and the Huskers hit just .083 in the set.
“We had a letdown,” Cook said. “We didn’t pass and we were throwing it out there to Lexi and she made errors. We couldn’t get the ball to the middle. It was our passing. Ohio State was serving tough tonight. They played with a sense of urgency. They were attacking with their serve and they broke our passing down and we got one-dimensional. That’s our mindset of playing every point. We haven’t developed that yet.”
Splitting two matches against a top-15 team from the Big Ten usually isn’t the worst thing, but how the Huskers played was frustrating to Cook.
“I’m disappointed we lost 15-13 (in the fifth set) at home and let a team hit .280,” Cook said. “Defense is effort, it’s attacking, it’s discipline. I’m pretty disappointed we didn’t execute better tonight. We’ll use it as a learning moment and hopefully failure will be fuel for these guys. I have no idea, but I’m hoping that’s what happens. I know the coaches will use it for fuel.”
