Cook explains recent starting lineup decisions that sent All-American Sun to bench

That means for now Lexi Sun isn’t a starter, but she’s played in both matches off the bench.

Even though Sun’s season hitting percentage was just .174 when the decision was made, it was still shocking to some fans when a two-time All-American and four-year starter wasn't in the starting lineup.

Why isn’t Sun a starter anymore, at least right now?

“She hasn’t been one of the best two outside hitters in practice,” Cook said. “She’s rebounding. She’s slowly turning it up, which is good to see. I know it’s hard coming off the bench. But I think she’s handled it really well the last two matches. I mean, she put on a block clinic at Northwestern. And tonight I don’t think she got one good set, but she got three kills, hit. 375, managed it really well and was smart. That’s the experience that she has.”

In the third set Sun came in for Batenhorst in a move that Cook says was planned going into the match. Also, Kalynn Meyer played for Callie Schwarzenbach at middle blocker.