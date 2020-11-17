Cook doesn't hold back on expectations for No. 1-ranked recruiting class

A recruiting class is probably best judged when the group has reached the end of its college career, and not before it has begun.
But it’s clear the expectations for Nebraska’s talented class of volleyball recruits in the 2021 incoming class will be high.
The goal is to contend for championships — both at the conference and national levels. Part of the recruiting pitch was that they could all come to Lincoln and try to accomplish that together.
Win a lot is what they’ve done before. Three of the signees — Kennedi Orr, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez — played for the United States youth national team that won a world championship in 2019, USA volleyball’s first-ever gold medal in an age-group World Championship.
Krause won four state championships in high school at Omaha Skutt. Rylee Gray helped Elkhorn South win its first earlier this month. Orr has been a starting setter at Eagan (Minnesota) since the seventh grade and has helped the team win four state championships.
“They want to win, they know how to win and they’re used to winning,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “So they’re coming here to win.”
There’s the mic drop, and off we go.
Now, it will be interesting to see how quickly players from the class (Ally Batenhorst and Whitney Lauenstein are the other players in the class) make the starting lineup. That process may be delayed with all the Huskers from this season keeping their eligibility due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. Or maybe the freshmen still come in and play quickly.
Nebraska’s class is ranked No. 1 in the Prepvolleyball.com rankings and is one of the best recruiting classes ever regardless of the sport, with the Nos. 1, 2 and 3 overall players. Also, Nebraska got the No. 1 player at setter, outside hitter and libero. Five of the top 16 players in the class will be Huskers.
Nebraska also had the No. 1 recruiting class in 2013, when a large class included future All-Americans Kadie Rolfzen, Amber Rolfzen, Kelly Hunter and Justine Wong-Orantes.
Nebraska had the No. 1 class in 2004, with Sarah Pavan and Tracy Stalls.
The 2021 class also reminds Cook of the 2003 class that had three all-sport stars from Nebraska — Christina Houghtelling, Dani Busboom and Dani Mancuso.
Cook says a few of the ways this year’s class is unique is that there is a player at every position, how much success they’ve already experienced, and that there are three scholarship players from Nebraska.
“The state of Nebraska produces some of the best volleyball talent in the country,” Cook said. “We are committed to keeping the top kids here to play at home.”
Three of the players are 6-foot-4.
Most of the group has known each other for several years from playing on Team USA together, attending Nebraska volleyball camps and their official recruiting trip to Lincoln last fall.
Three of the commitments came within two months of attending Nebraska’s Dream Team Camp in 2017.
“They’ve got a bond with each other that started three or four years ago that has kept them together,” Cook said. “When you’re around them you will feel this bond and the energy that they have amongst each other.”
Nebraska fans will enjoy following the journey of one Nebraska’s largest-ever recruiting classes, Cook said.
“They are talented, passionate and driven to excel on and off the court,” he said.
