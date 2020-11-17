Cook doesn't hold back on expectations for No. 1-ranked recruiting class

A recruiting class is probably best judged when the group has reached the end of its college career, and not before it has begun.

But it’s clear the expectations for Nebraska’s talented class of volleyball recruits in the 2021 incoming class will be high.

The goal is to contend for championships — both at the conference and national levels. Part of the recruiting pitch was that they could all come to Lincoln and try to accomplish that together.

Win a lot is what they’ve done before. Three of the signees — Kennedi Orr, Lindsay Krause and Lexi Rodriguez — played for the United States youth national team that won a world championship in 2019, USA volleyball’s first-ever gold medal in an age-group World Championship.

Krause won four state championships in high school at Omaha Skutt. Rylee Gray helped Elkhorn South win its first earlier this month. Orr has been a starting setter at Eagan (Minnesota) since the seventh grade and has helped the team win four state championships.

“They want to win, they know how to win and they’re used to winning,” said Nebraska coach John Cook. “So they’re coming here to win.”

There’s the mic drop, and off we go.