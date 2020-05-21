Cook discusses potential Big Ten-only volleyball season, 'maybe Creighton and UNO'

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nebraska volleyball may have to go without a nonconference season altogether.

Coach John Cook, on a podcast released Thursday evening by the athletic department, said he thinks his program might be in for a conference-only slate.

"Based on all the meetings we've had and everything, it's probably leaning toward a Big Ten-only schedule," Cook said. "No nonconference and maybe we'll be allowed to play Creighton and UNO, which are close here. They don't want anybody traveling and they don't want what they call cross-pollination, meaning, if we go to California, to Texas, to Florida, we're going to different schools with different protocols and everything. Whereas in the Big Ten, everybody's going to be on the same page.

"Then also the cost-containment part of it, but that doesn't apply to us because if we can have fans, we make money having matches at home. So that will hurt us not being able to have those nonconference matches."

One day after the Journal Star confirmed that the program was delaying sending out season ticket forms because of uncertainty with the schedule, Cook said NU is working hard to get at least some fans into the Devaney Center at some point this fall.