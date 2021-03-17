Coming off a loss, Huskers show 'good resilience' behind Sun, Kubik in sweep of Iowa

Once they improved its serve-receive late in the first set, the Huskers were able to get the ball to Hames in a good spot. In return, she facilitated some great attempts for the hitters.

"Once we were getting Nicklin the ball in a good spot then she can do her thing," said Cook on the Husker Sports Network.

In the first set, Iowa was right there with the Huskers before Nebraska won 10 of the final 12 rallies in the set for a 25-19 win. Freshman Kaylei Akana served an ace serve on set point.

The Huskers carried the momentum to the second set when Stivrins served a 5-0 run for a 7-2 lead in a rare appearance at the service line for Stivrins, who finished with one ace.

"(Stivrins) made a great one-arm dig," Cook said. "She’s one of our best competitors and we want to give her as many chances to compete as we can. It was good to see that tonight. We’ll keep working on that."

Nebraska dominated the third set, turning in 14 kills on 28 attempts.

"I thought things started rolling in our favor set two, and then set three we got them really good," Cook said.

After a frustrating five-set loss last Saturday against Ohio State, Cook was pleased with the past two days of practice.