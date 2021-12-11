Columbus-bound: Huskers upend rival Texas to punch another Final Four ticket

AUSTIN, Texas — There are one or two more matches to be played later.

But for the Nebraska volleyball team, the comeback from a low point earlier in the season is complete, and the state’s beloved sports team is headed back to the NCAA Final Four.

That dream was realized when the Huskers took down mighty Texas and its crazy-good offense on Saturday in the NCAA Elite Eight 25-19, 25-23, 23-25, 25-21.

And maybe even sweeter for No. 10 Nebraska, it beat No. 2 Texas on its home court at Gregory Gymnasium. The Nebraska players were booed during warmups, and the Texas students kept the heat on for most of the match.

In the end of the second set when Texas went on a 3-0 run to tie the match at 22-22 Nebraska called a timeout. And then for the next few minutes the music and cheering was as loud as the music sounds outside the clubs down on Sixth Street in Austin.

And this was a Texas squad that setter Jhenna Gabriel said a few days ago wasn’t a Sweet 16-type team, but a national championship-winning team.