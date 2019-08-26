The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll released on Monday as decided by a vote of the league coaches.
Wisconsin is No. 1 in the poll. Minnesota, the league champion last year, is No. 3. Penn State is No. 4 and Illinois No. 5.
Last year, Nebraska tied for third in the league at 15-5.
Nebraska players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun made the preseason Big Ten team.
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.
Nebraska is also ranked No. 2 in the AVCA national rankings to begin the season. Nebraska will play Creighton in its first match of the season on Friday.
Meet the 2019 Nebraska volleyball team
1. Nicklin Hames
2. Kenzie Knuckles
3. Megan Miller
5. Anezka Szabo
6. Chen Abramovich
8. Emma Gabel
9. Capri Davis
10. Madi Kubik
11. Lexi Sun
12. Jazz Sweet
14. Nicole Drewnick
15. Fallon Stutheit
16. Riley Zuhn
25. Callie Schwarzenbach
26. Lauren Stivrins
43. Hayley Densberger
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.