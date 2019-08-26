{{featured_button_text}}
NU volleyball, 8.24

The Red Team huddles together to celebrate their win Saturday during the Red-White Scrimmage at the Devaney Sports Center.

 KAYLA WOLF, Journal Star

The Nebraska volleyball team is ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll released on Monday as decided by a vote of the league coaches.

Wisconsin is No. 1 in the poll. Minnesota, the league champion last year, is No. 3. Penn State is No. 4 and Illinois No. 5.

Last year, Nebraska tied for third in the league at 15-5.

Nebraska players Lauren Stivrins, Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun made the preseason Big Ten team.

Nebraska is also ranked No. 2 in the AVCA national rankings to begin the season. Nebraska will play Creighton in its first match of the season on Friday.

Meet the 2019 Nebraska volleyball team

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

Load comments