Classic comeback: No. 4 Husker volleyball team roars back from 2-0 deficit to defeat No. 11 Ohio State

“We played just like we trained and did the things that you have to do to execute in set five,” Cook said. “We served and passed really well, we tooled the block (for kills), we got a couple of stuff blocks. That’s just trusting their training.”

Ohio State got good matches from two freshman. Londot had a match-high 23 kills (.210 hitting) and middle blocker Rylee Rader had 14 kills with a .591 hitting percentage.

Through two sets Ohio State had 34 kills, while Nebraska only had 23 and its production was limited to just a few players.

Cook said Stivrins did most of the talking during the break after the second set.

“The only thing I really encouraged them to do was start thumping their serves more,” Cook said. “We were not attacking with our serve at all. I knew if we were ever going to have chance to come back and win that thing we had to start being aggressive serving.”

Needing to win the third set to avoid being swept, Nebraska led most of the set, and with a couple of kills down the stretch from Riley Zuhn, won the set 25-20 to extend the match.