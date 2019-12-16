Capri Davis will transfer from Nebraska volleyball program

Former Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis will continue her college playing career for Texas.

Texas coach Jerritt Elliott announced her addition to the Longhorn program on Monday. Davis will join the Texas program as a transfer in January.

"She's an explosive athlete from the state of Texas that we are thrilled to get into our gym," said Elliott in a news release. "We are very excited to welcome her to our family."

Davis is from Mansfied, Texas. She spent the last two years at Nebraska as a backup outside hitter. But on Oct. 23, Davis left the team in what the Nebraska Athletic Department called an indefinite medical leave of absence.

She had played in nine matches this season with 38 kills, 12 blocks and 11 digs. Davis had a season-high 10 kills in the season-opening win against Creighton. But she had missed six matches this season while battling injury and illness, according to the athletic department.

Davis attended Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, with Longhorn signee Madison Williams. Davis was named an Under Armour first-team high school All-American and ranked as the No. 21 overall prospect by PrepVolleyball.com.