All of the time the top group of players for the Nebraska volleyball team have spent playing together the past eight months showed at times during the Red-White Scrimmage on Saturday.
The Red Team featuring the projected starters won the match 25-18, 25-21, 25-19 at the Devaney Sports Center. That group played together during the spring season, and during a summer trip to China and Japan.
The Red team had 41 kills and a .333 hitting percentage.
But the scrimmage also had a somewhat surprising Red-White match star in sophomore outside hitter Capri Davis. Playing for the White Team with the nonstarters, Davis had a great match, blasting away from kills, dropping in roll shots and hitting cross-court shots.
In the first two sets combined, Davis had 16 of the 23 kills for the White. She had just four hitting errors on 27 attempts for a .444 hitting percentage.
After the first two sets, Davis was switched over to the side with the starters, where she had a kill on a back-row attack.
There weren’t any surprises with the rosters, with the group of starters staying the same as during the spring season and the first two weeks of practice -- setter Nicklin Hames, outside hitters Lexi Sun and Madi Kubik, right-side hitter Jazz Sweet, middle blockers Lauren Stivrins and Callie Schwarzenbach and libero Kenzie Knuckles. Megan Miller also played with that group as a defensive specialist, just like last season.
Sun led the starters with 11 kills on .259 hitting, and Schwarzenbach had nine kills on .400 hitting.
Hayley Densberger was the libero for the reserve team. Riley Zuhn, who has trained at both middle blocker and outside hitter, played middle blocker for the reserve team. Nicole Drewnick, a late addition to NU after graduating from high school a year early, was the setter for the White.
Nebraska’s first match is at home on Friday against Creighton.
During the intermission, Densberger was announced as the winner of the team's Lifter of the Year award.
Check back for updates and photos to this story.